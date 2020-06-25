Microsoft Edge Canary and Dev recently got a new feature called ‘Password Monitor,’ which, when enabled, will let you know if your password has been compromised. The feature is already available both on Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

The new feature is designed to make users feel safe online. The way the ‘Password Monitor’ feature works is quite simple. Once you enable the feature, the browser checks all your saved passwords in Edge against a known repository of already exposed credentials and alert you if a match is found.

You can now either ignore the warning or make changes to the password by going to the website. You can find all the ignored password leak alerts on the Edge Password Manager page. In case you want to make changes to the password at a later date, you’ll be able to do that from the Password Manager page.

To turn on the ‘Password Monitor’ feature in Microsoft Edge, follow the below steps.

How to turn on Password Monitor in Microsoft Edge

Open Microsoft Edge Canary or Dev Click on the Ellipsis menu(three-dot view) on the top right corner of the browser, and then click on Settings Go to Profiles > Passwords and then enable Show alerts when passwords are found in an online leak

Image: Techdows

You’ll now get alerts from Microsoft Edge if your password has been compromised.

If you don’t have Edge Canary or Dev installed on your PC, you can download and install it from here.

via Techdows