Microsoft Edge for Android improves Copilot Support for Images with new features

Microsoft is enhancing the Copilot feature in the Edge browser on Android and Desktop. Recently, the company added a screenshot option to Windows Copilot as well as Edge on desktop. Now, for Edge on Android, it has embedded new “Ask Copilot” and “Generate AI Images” options to pictures, so you’re now a right-click away from reaching the Copilot, and Microsoft calls the new Edge feature “Mobile Copilot Chat with Images”.

Microsoft Copilot is available in the Edge browser on mobile and has dedicated apps on iOS and Android. Edge on Android can summarize Videos (with fast mode) and PDF files, and it also supports chat plugins that you can use to create songs. It can do what Copilot on the desktop version does.

Microsoft Edge’s Mobile Copilot chat with Images feature on Android

Copilot can summarize stories and create beautiful AI images on a fly powered by DALL-E-3 technology. If you want information about any image you can tap the Copilot icon at the bottom and select an image from the album or camera, you can’t just copy images from a Web page and paste them, that’s not working or not reliable when comes to Copilot as we noticed.

Microsoft is now improving the ability for users to use Copilot on images with the new Ask Copilot and Generate AI image options through the “mobile Copilot chat with images” feature. Here is how you can enable it.

Launch Latest Edge on Android Visit edge://flags Find mobile copilot, and enable the “Mobile Copilot Chat with images” flag

Relaunch Edge. Visit any webpage containing images, right-click on one, and select “Ask Copilot” or “Generate AI images“. Once, the image appears in the Chat box, where you can ask Copilot to explain or create an AI version of the image you submitted.



We’re expecting “Generate AI images” to work as with option name implies without the need to ask Copilot. Expect it will be addressed in the upcoming updates. You should be able to test options to use AI copilot on Images in dev version 122 which will be available in Play Store.

What’s your take on Edge’s new chat with images by copilot feature? Have you liked it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.