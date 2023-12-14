Microsoft Edge Canary for Android gains plugin support, can be used with the Copilot seamlessly

Microsoft Edge Canary, the testing ground for the Edge browser on Android, has received an update: plugin support. This new feature allows users to install and utilize extensions directly within the Edge browser, similar to the experience on desktop platforms.

What does this mean for users?

Popular extensions like OpenTable, Kayak, Klarna, and Shop are now available within Edge Canary for Android. This opens up new possibilities for managing travel, shopping, and other online activities directly within the browser.

Plugins now work on the latest version of Edge Canary for Android, here's an example with OpenTable:https://t.co/CdLRZh8TFx pic.twitter.com/DnUflnmRrP — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) December 13, 2023

The best part is these plugins can be used with Copilot, and their functionality can be integrated.

For example, during your conversation with Copilot, you expressed your desire to find a restaurant in Milan. Copilot, being an intelligent assistant and aware that you have the OpenTable plugin installed, utilized its capabilities. Copilot triggered the OpenTable plugin within Edge Canary by sending your search query (“restaurants in Milan”).

The OpenTable plugin retrieved relevant restaurant information from its database, which Copilot received and presented to you in an easy-to-understand format within your chat interface. You can browse through these suggestions, filter them by cuisine or price range, and even make reservations directly through the OpenTable plugin within Copilot.

Edge Canary is a development build, meaning it may contain bugs or instability. Users should be aware of this before installing.