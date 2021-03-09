Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 90.0.818.0 with improved Collections and more

Microsoft today released the new v 90.0.818.0 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with the ability to sort overall Collections, ability for users to manually search through their autofill data, and more. This build also comes with several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added the ability to sort overall Collections.
- Added the ability to drag and drop downloaded files from the list in the Downloads popup into webpages or folders.
- Added the ability for users to manually search through their autofill data by pressing the / key.
- Added an option to the Disable Developer Mode Extensions popup to stop showing it. Note that this popup only appears in Beta and Stable.
- Finished rolling out the new Downloads popup menu.
- Finished rolling out Startup Boost.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where Edge may be unusable the first time it is opened after an update, but closing and re-opening it fixes it.
- Fixed an issue where using an extension that has a popup menu in a PWA or website installed as an app causes the browser to crash.
- Fixed a hang when uninstalling a PWA or website installed as an app.
- Fixed a crash when opening the Web Widget.
- Fixed an issue where interacting with the Web Widget when the browser is using a Guest session sometimes leads to a crash.
- Fixed an issue where some webpages crash upon loading.
- Fixed an issue where some videos appear black but audio plays fine.
- Fixed an issue where images don’t display properly on certain websites.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Improved the Site Information popup.
- Fixed an issue where the Profiles Settings page sometimes shows a broken image with the message “HIDE_HEADER”.
- Fixed an issue where focus automatically moves into the Downloads menu when it appears to ask users what to do with a pending download.
- Fixed an issue where adding notes to a Web Capture causes the captured image to go blank.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the Tab menu has a duplicate option to Select Next Tab.
- Fixed an issue where tabs forget they’re supposed to be horizontal after exiting fullscreen.
- Fixed an issue where some webpages appear too wide and can’t be scrolled to see all their content.
- Fixed an issue on Linux where scrolling the vertical tabs pane switches the active tab instead of scrolling the pane.
- Fixed an issue where the “See more in sidebar” link in dictionary definitions in PDFs doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where changing the browser’s zoom settings also incorrectly affects the Web Widget.
- Fixed an issue where installing a PWA or website as an app sometimes results in the app having no favicon even though the website did before it was installed.
- Deprecated the management policy to control the SSL Version Min.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments