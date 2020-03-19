Microsoft releases new update for Edge Canary and Dev with scrolling improvements

Microsoft today announced a new update for Edge Canary and Dev channels with scrolling improvements. With these improvements, scrolling via scrollbar is now more responsive when the main thread is busy (when a website has long-running JavaScript). Microsoft also mentioned that more scrolling improvements are coming soon. Microsoft Edge build 82.0.453.2 released to the Dev Channel comes with several new features and bug fixes. You can find the full change log below.
Added features:
- Added a “Recently Closed” section to the History page.
- Added the ability to use network provider location as a fallback for when a website requests location but the underlying OS has disabled access to its location API.
- Added support for the Roaming Profile Location upstream Chromium management policy.
- Added a page to Settings to manage Family Safety settings.
- Added a management policy to hide the Family Safety Settings page.
- Improved SmartScreen’s blocking of unsafe websites.
- Improved SmartScreen’s blocking capabilities when pages have content from multiple sources.
- Improved SmartScreen’s blocking capabilities for websites that redirect upon loading.
- Improved messaging when syncing of certain data types is temporarily disabled.
- Improved messaging on the Downloads management page for insecure downloads that have been blocked.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where users of certain security software packages will see all tabs fail to load with the error STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION. Previously, the only supported way to prevent this behavior was to uninstall that software.
- Fixed a crash when signing into the browser.
- Fixed a crash on browser shutdown.
- Fixed a crash when importing settings from another browser.
- Fixed a crash when closing a PWA window.
- Fixed a crash when playing video.
- Fixed an issue where exporting a Collection sometimes causes a browser crash.
- Fixed a crash when a default search engine management policy is applied.
- Fixed an issue where signing in or out of the browser sometimes crashes the Settings page.
- Fixed an issue where certain DRM content, such as Amazon Music, doesn’t play on ARM devices.
Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where attempting to log into Google websites sometimes fails with a message that there’s a problem with cookie settings.
- Fixed an issue where clicking a link in a PDF sometimes doesn’t trigger a navigation.
- Fixed an issue where double-clicking on the title bar doesn’t maximize the window.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to undo the deletion of a Collection either fails or undoes other actions.
- Fixed an issue where items that are copied and pasted into a Collection can’t be deleted from it.
- Fixed an issue where closing and re-opening the Collections panel doesn’t automatically open the previously opened Collection.
- Improved support in Collections for international currencies.
- Fixed an issue where updating a website’s permissions from Settings while the website is open in another tab doesn’t show the updated permissions in the address bar information popup.
Known issues:
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Beta or Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for some of the fixes we’ve made to come to Beta and Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. UI popups like menus are not affected and opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
- There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.
- At certain zoom levels, there is a noticeable line between the browser UI and the web contents.
Source: Microsoft
