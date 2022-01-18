Microsoft has released Microsoft Edge Beta Build 98.0.1108.23 as part of their regular 4-weekly update cycle.

The Beta channel is considered to be the most stable preview channel, only releasing features well tested in the Canary and Dev version of the browser. The last major release was on December 1st, with more minor bug fixes since.

Microsoft Edge Beta Build 98.0.1108.23 brings the following new features and improvements:

Enhance your security on the web. A browsing mode in Microsoft Edge where the security of your browser takes priority, giving you an extra layer of protection when browsing the web. Administrators can apply the following Group Policies to end-user desktops (Windows, macOS, and Linux) to help protect against zero days. These policies also make that important sites and line of business applications continue to work as expected. This feature is a huge step forward because it lets us mitigate unforeseen active zero days (based on historical trends). When turned on, this feature brings Hardware-enforced Stack Protection, Arbitrary Code Guard (ACG), and Content Flow Guard (CFG) as supporting security mitigations to increase users’ security on the web. Group Policies: EnhanceSecurityMode EnhanceSecurityModeBypassListDomains EnhanceSecurityModeEnforceListDomains

Overlay scrollbars added to Microsoft Edge. We've updated our scrollbars with an overlay-based design. Users can turn this feature on in edge://flags.

New Policies

AddressBarEditingEnabled – Configure address bar editing.

EdgeFollowEnabled – Enable Follow service in Microsoft Edge.

EnhanceSecurityMode – Enhance the security state in Microsoft Edge.

EnhanceSecurityModeBypassListDomains – Configure the list of domains for which enhance security mode will not be enforced.

EnhanceSecurityModeEnforceListDomains – Configure the list of domains for which enhance security mode will always be enforced.

InAppSupportEnabled – In-app support Enabled.

MicrosoftEdgeInsiderPromotionEnabled – Microsoft Edge Insider Promotion Enabled.

PrintStickySettings – Print preview sticky settings.

SandboxExternalProtocolBlocked – Allow Microsoft Edge to block navigations to external protocols in a sandboxed iframe.

U2fSecurityKeyApiEnabled – Allow using the deprecated U2F Security Key API.

Edge Beta can be downloaded at Microsoft here.