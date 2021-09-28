Today Microsoft released Microsoft Edge Beta Build 95.0.1020.9 as part of their regular 4-weekly update cycle.

The Beta channel is considered to be the most stable preview channel, only releasing features well tested in the Canary and Dev version of the browser. The last major release was on 2nd September, with more minor bug fixes since.

This is the first release on Chromium 95, and brings the following new features and improvements:

View in File Explorer support for SharePoint Online libraries in Microsoft Edge. Now you can enable the View in File Explorer capability on SharePoint Online Modern Document Libraries. For this experience to be visible and work for your users, you will need to enable the Microsoft Edge policy “Configure the View in File Explorer feature for SharePoint pages in Microsoft Edge” and update your SharePoint Online tenant configuration. Learn more: View SharePoint files with File Explorer in Microsoft Edge – SharePoint in Microsoft 365 | Microsoft Docs.

Intranet zone file URL links will open in Windows File Explorer. You can allow file URL links to intranet zone files originating from intranet zone HTTPS websites to open Windows File Explorer for that file or directory. You can enable this experience using the IntranetFileLinksEnabled policy.

Improvements to the downloads experience. Support for the download user experience is being extended to progressive web applications PWAs and WebView. We will also begin to support drag and drop to the File Explorer and Desktop.

Pick up where you left off on PDF documents. You will now be able to resume reading from where you last closed your PDF document.

You will now be able to resume reading from where you last closed your PDF document. Efficiency mode extends battery life when your laptop enters battery saver mode. Efficiency mode will become active when your laptop enters battery saver mode to allow the browser to manage resource usage to extend the battery life of your machine. You will have four options for when efficiency mode becomes active, Unplugged and low battery, Unplugged, Always, and Never. Please note: this is a Controlled Feature Rollout. Devices with a battery should have the feature turned on.

New Policies

BrowserLegacyExtensionPointsBlockingEnabled Enable browser legacy extension point blocking

CrossOriginWebAssemblyModuleSharingEnabled Specifies whether WebAssembly modules can be sent cross-origin

DisplayCapturePermissionsPolicyEnabled Specifies whether the display-capture permissions-policy is checked or skipped

InternetExplorerIntegrationWindowOpenHeightAdjustment Configure the pixel adjustment between window.open heights sourced from IE mode pages vs. Edge mode pages

InternetExplorerIntegrationWindowOpenWidthAdjustment Configure the pixel adjustment between window.open widths sourced from IE mode pages vs. Edge mode pages

IntranetFileLinksEnabled Allow intranet zone file URL links from Microsoft Edge to open in Windows File Explorer

ShadowStackCrashRollbackBehavior Configure ShadowStack crash rollback behavior

VisualSearchEnabled Visual search enabled

Obsoleted Policies

InternetExplorerIntegrationTestingAllowed Allow Internet Explorer mode testing

LegacySameSiteCookieBehaviorEnabled Enable default legacy SameSite cookie behavior setting

Edge Beta can be downloaded at Microsoft here.