Following on from Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge is getting support for the “Well-known URL for change Passwords” web standard.

The feature is designed to make it easier for users to change their passwords if Edge discovers they are on the list of compromised passwords available to hackers on the Internet.

The feature integrates with the Password Health and Password Monitor in Edge and presents users with an easy to use Change button when such a compromise is detected. Users are then taken to the Change Password page of the website with the leaked password. Edge can then also help users generate strong passwords to replace the leaked one.

Chrome has been working on this feature since November last year, but at present only a few websites support it, though this is likely to change in the future.

The feature is present in Edge 94, which is currently in the Beta channel but should come to the stable version in a few weeks.

via Techdows