Microsoft is currently testing Edge version 103 with Dev Channel Insiders, but the company has some good news for users in the Stable channel. The company is now rolling Edge version 102 for users in the Stable channel. The new version doesn’t include any major changes since it’s a minor update. However, the update is still an important one because it includes fixes for some security vulnerabilities.

Changelog

Security fixes

CVE-2022-30128: Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2022-30127: Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2022-26905: Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Spoofing Vulnerability

Meanwhile, Microsoft is testing a lot of new features with version 103, including the Microsoft Edge Secure Network feature, the ability to pin PWAs and websites directly from the three-dot view option to the taskbar, and the ability to search in the History popup using natural language, Internet Explorer mode Zoom Display type, a new management policy, and more.

To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Stable channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.