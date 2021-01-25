The Microsoft Your Phone app is of Microsoft’s more stylish applications, featuring elements such as backgrounds, layers, transparency and gradients, and it seems Microsoft’s Design Team has claimed it an example of what they can do.

In a stylish video they have shown off the features and functionality of the app, writing:

Mobile apps can now be accessed on your Windows 10 laptop, so even though you may be sitting down, it’s like you’re on the go. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Apps feature requires Android phone and PC to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Your Phone multiple apps experience requires supported Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 11 and Windows 10 May 2020 Update or later. Supported devices for Apps feature. Users must link their mobile phone to their Windows PC through Link to Windows on their phone and Your Phone app on their PC, follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into same Microsoft account. Requires an Android 7.0+ phone and the latest Windows 10 update on the PC.

The video shows some features which are still being rolled out, such as streaming multiple apps in their own windows and drag and drop from phone to PC and vice versa.

See their video below: