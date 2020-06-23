Microsoft Defender ATP security service now available for Linux

Along with the announcement about the public preview of Microsoft Defender ATP for Android, Microsoft today announced the general availability of Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux. This first release on Linux offers a full command line experience.

Microsoft Defender ATP is supported in following Linux server distributions and versions:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 or higher

CentOS 7.2 or higher

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS or higher LTS

Debian 9 or higher

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 or higher

Oracle Linux 7.2 or higher

Microsoft also promised that it will bring several new capabilities to Microsoft Defender ATP on Linux in the coming months.

Source: Microsoft