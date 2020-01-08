The National Retail Federation is the world’s largest retail trade association and NRF 2020 Vision is a big trade show with 38k attendees and 800+ exhibitors. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will deliver the opening keynote at NRF 2020 this weekend. Satya Nadella will share his thoughts on the future of retail and how technology can help the industry transform to deliver a superior customer experience.

Microsoft will have a big presence at the conference show floor. If you are attending the event, you can check out the following:

Sign up for a Microsoft booth tour (Booth #4501) and experience the technology as if you were walking inside a store. Whether its solutions for grocery, fashion, back office, out of store or supply chain, this tour will allow you to easily get up close and personal with the Microsoft vision for the future of retail. Tour our Flagship Microsoft store on 5th Avenue. At the crown jewel of Microsoft’s retail activations, this 90-minute tour will provide you insights into the vision and roadmap for store technology. You will learn how Microsoft strives to deliver best-in-class customer service and knowledge and hear from select store staff on their various roles and responsibilities, ranging from merchandising, planogram, and inventory to technical support, store management, small business sales, and community development. Visit the FQ lounge—We’re proud to present ideas on how women can help shape the future of AI and get more girls into STEM. These sessions fill up fast so plan to get there early!

Source: Microsoft