Microsoft Bing Search now has Speedtest integration worldwide

Back in 2016, Microsoft Bing first added the native internet speed test experience in the search results page. Before that, if someone wants to know their internet speed, they must search for a speed test on Bing, and then navigate to any one of the search results to initiate the speed test. With native Speed Test integration, users were able to find their internet speed without leaving the Bing search results page.

Now, Microsoft Bing has replaced its own speed test service with Speedtest.net, also known as Speedtest by Ookla, a popular web service that provides free analysis of internet performance. The new Speedtest experience is now available within the Bing search engine for all users worldwide. To check your internet speed, follow the below steps:

Just search for speed test on Bing.com.

In the Internet speed test widget that appears on top of the search results, click the Start button.

Within a minute, you will get your internet connection’s download speed, upload speed and latency.

If you want to run the test again, you can click the ‘Rerun’ button that appears within the widget.

With the new Speedtest integration, Bing users can easily and quickly measure their internet performance without leaving the search engine. This feature is especially useful for those who want to troubleshoot their network issues, compare different service providers, or optimize their online activities. Bing aims to provide the best search experience for its users by offering convenient and reliable tools like Speedtest.net.