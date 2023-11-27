Microsoft will increase Bing Chat character limit once GPT-4 Turbo is implemented

Microsoft has confirmed that it’s working to integrate GPT-4 Turbo, OpenAI’s latest GPT language model, into Bing Chat. Once it’s rolled out, the Redmond-based tech giant will then increase the Bing Chat character limit.

The news comes in response to a tweet from user @aiokl3, who asked whether the character limit would be increased once GPT-4 Turbo is deployed.

Microsoft’s President of Search and Advertising @MParakhin responded that the company is planning to increase the limit and that Turbo has a larger context window, so will try to increase the limit.

Yes, Turbo has a larger context window, so will try to increase the limit — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) November 27, 2023

The current character limit for Bing Chat is 4,000 characters. Microsoft did announce that there are plans to revamp the limit to 8,000 characters, but it won’t be cheap and four times more expensive.

Announced this month during OpenAI DevDay, GPT-4 Turbo can remember more text than GPT-4 and GPT -3.5, with a capacity of 128k tokens versus 64k and 8k tokens, respectively.

While the newest GPT model is not yet integrated into Bing Chat, Microsoft is actively addressing any lingering issues and striving for a seamless deployment. When? Still, nobody knows yet.