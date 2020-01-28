Last week Microsoft announced the availability of Surface Duo SDK for Windows developers. The new SDK allows developers to jump on the dual-screen bandwagon with adding support for Microsoft’s own dual-screen Surface Duo which is slated to launch soon.

Today, Guy Merin took Twitter to announce the availability of Surface Duo SDK for Mac Developers. The SDK will have the same features as the Windows counterpart and is available for download.

Hello awesome Mac developers,

We're proud to announce our availability of #SurfaceDuo SDK for mac.

Can't wait to see what you're going to create with it.

Go check it out and give us your feedback.https://t.co/dPJnfQH9ma — Guy Merin (@gmerin) January 27, 2020

Microsoft is expected to share more details about dual-screen devices at the Microsoft 365 Developer Day on Tuesday, February 11th at 8:30 AM PDT. For now, you can head to Microsoft Docs to check out the SDK as well as get access to other information related to app development on dual-screen devices.