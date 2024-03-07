Microsoft announces end-of-life for Test Base for Microsoft 365

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has announced that Test Base for Microsoft 365, an Azure cloud service used for application testing, is being deprecated. This means the service will be retired in the future and will no longer be available for use.

But first, what is it?

This Test Base is an Azure cloud service offered by Microsoft, designed for testing the applications. It allows users to test their applications across various configurations and environments so for example, it offers functionalities such as:

Onboarding applications through the Azure portal

Access to pre-release Windows Updates on secure virtual machines

Testing applications across various configurations and environments

Gathering insights on application performance, functionality, and stability through testing

The deprecation announcement was seen today by X user XenoPanther; Microsoft has not yet confirmed the exact retirement date.

What does this mean for you?

If you currently use Test Base for Microsoft 365 for your application testing needs, you will need to transition to an alternative solution. Microsoft has not yet announced a specific replacement service.