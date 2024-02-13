Microsoft announces cutting-edge data and AI solutions for sustainable organizations

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft is revolutionizing the landscape of sustainability with its latest offerings in data and AI. Today, the tech giant introduced a suite of powerful tools within the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, empowering organizations to accelerate their journey toward a greener, more responsible future.

Key Highlights

Launched in May 2023, Microsoft Fabric unified analytics platform now features pre-built ESG data models, connectors, and reporting, slashing time to insights and progress. Imagine turning mountains of sustainability data into actionable intelligence – that’s Fabric’s superpower.

AI Copilot: Your Sustainability Decision-Making Partner:

Generative AI and natural language queries power Copilot within Microsoft Sustainability Manager. Ask questions, get answers, analyze data for carbon and water reduction opportunities , and even draft reports – all in seconds . Organizations can ask Copilot questions, and Copilot will work across Microsoft Sustainability Manager to: Quickly analyze environmental data and surface reduction opportunities in areas like carbon and water use, saving work and time. Talk to sustainability data — ask questions and retrieve answers quickly. Draft sustainability preparatory reports, reducing time and freeing up resources to focus on other priorities.

Intelligent Insights: Dive Deeper into Emissions Data:

With Intelligent insights in Microsoft Sustainability Manager, organizations get an?integrated and interactive AI model enabling deeper analysis of calculated emissions data. It can be used for the following:

See where their data needs cleaning or where more complete data is needed.

Scan the organization’s data to identify both short- and long-term reduction opportunities.

Fine-tune decisions based on historical trends, seasonality and data anomalies.

Streamline Supplier Sustainability with Ease: