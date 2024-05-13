Microsoft AI investment in France is the biggest in the country's history, $4 billion until 2027

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft pours yet another billion for AI in the EU. The Redmond tech giant just recently announced a $4 billion investment in France on Monday, following a string of other investments of similar fashion in the UK, Germany, Spain, and more.

The Redmond-based tech giant, which has been operating in France since 1983, announced at the Choose France summit that it’s yet the biggest, most lucrative AI investment deal in the country’s history. The goal is to train at least a million people in AI and back 2,500 AI startup companies in the next three years.

Microsoft says that the investment will then expand the cloud and AI infrastructures in France, similarly to what it’s been doing in other European and Asian countries in the past few weeks. This includes expanding data center sites in Paris and Marseille, planning a new campus in the Grand Est Region, and bringing up to 25,000 advanced GPUs by 2025.

“We are building state-of-the-art Cloud and AI infrastructure, training people with AI skills, and supporting French startups as they use our technology with confidence to grow in a fair and responsible way,” says Brad Smith, Microsoft’s VC.

That goes without saying that Microsoft has been at the forefront of the AI boom for quite some time. Its several investments into cloud and AI infrastructures in several countries, coupled with financial backing for OpenAI, the Copilot AI assistant tool, and various AI models have made the Redmond company an AI giant.