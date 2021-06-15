Microsoft recently thrust the new News and Interests taskbar widget on a billion Windows 10 users, and many have said they would be Ok with it if it did not look so bad.

Those users have complained the text appears to be low-resolution and blurry.

It turns out this is not how it is meant to be, and today Microsoft acknowledged the issue, blaming it on the recent KB5001391 Cumulative update, saying:

After installing KB5001391 or later updates, the news and interests button in the Windows taskbar may have blurry text on certain display configurations.

Next steps: We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming version.

Microsoft said they are working on a fix, which we hope will be released shortly.

Are any of our readers affected by this issue, and would you be happier with the new widget if its fixed? Let us know in the comments below.

via WBI