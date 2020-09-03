Messenger (Beta) for Windows 10 gets updated with new features

Facebook’s Messenger Beta app for Windows 10 has received an update. Taking the app to version 680.2.120.0., the update adds useful new features along with regular bug fixes and performance improvements.

With the latest version of the Facebook Messenger Beta installed, Messenger users will be able to Chat in a new window just by right-clicking on a chat from the chat list. The update also brings a new language setting page, from where you will be able to change the Messenger language to your preferred one. By default, the Messenger(Beta) app uses the language settings of your system. The update also includes general bug fixes and performance improvements.

Changelog

You can download the Messenger Beta app on your Windows 10 PC from the below link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via WBI