Before the week comes to an end, Xbox is giving us two of the most notable games to play in its Free Play Days from May 12 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Here are WRC 10 and Lawn Mowing Simulator that will be accessible for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members this weekend.

WRC 10

Standard Xbox One Edition at 75% off

Standard Xbox Series X|S Edition at 50% off

Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S at 50% off

WRC 10 will give you a brand-new Anniversary edition to reminisce the thrilling moments of the championship from 1973 to today. Drive through the 19 historical events via WRC 10 History Mode with different racing conditions that will test your spirit as a true racer. You can also try the Career Mode, which now includes a livery editor to let you build your own team and customize contemporary cars with colors of your choice.

Everything about WRC 10 is improved and will give you the true experience of driving a race car through its hyper-realistic and ultra-precise physics engine, better sound immersion, better aerodynamic force, and turbo and braking management.

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Standard Edition

Mow the Great British countryside’s busy residential streets, vast castle grounds, quaint cottage greens, and large equestrian fields. The Lawn Mowing Simulator lets you choose from the roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers from Toro, SCAG, and STIGA and ride them in Career Mode, Free Mode, or Challenge Mode. Then, expand your mowing business by purchasing and upgrading your headquarters and hiring employees.