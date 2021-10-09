Logitech K800 wireless keyboard is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. You can now get buy it at a price point of $60, down from its original price point of $100 — that’s a handsome $40 discount! The keyboard has a rating of 4.5 on the Amazon USA website. You can check out the product details below.

Key features of Logitech K800 Wireless Illuminated Keyboard

Brightly backlit keys with illuminated characters for easy typing, even in the dark, compatible:Windows XP, Windows Vista , Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

PerfectStroke key system makes every keystroke more comfortable, fluid and quiet.No batteries needed: recharge quickly with the included universal micro-USB cable

Powerful 2.4 GHz wireless connection with one tiny Unifying receiver that stays in your computer. Works with Windows based PCs, including Windows 10 or later. Try moving the keyboard closer to the unifying receiver, or plug the unifying receiver into the receiver extender cable to bring it closer to the keyboard

Easily pair with other Logitech devices through a single Unifying USB receiver. Look for orange “unifying” icon for compatible devices.NOTE:Kindly review the videos under the image section and user manual under product details for set up and user guidance.

Compatible with Windows XP, Windows Vista , Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

