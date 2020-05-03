Last year Microsoft decided that the second update of 2019 would be a minor update, delivered as a cumulative update, we were told to bring Windows 10 and Azure in sync in terms of development.

This was meant to be a one-off case, with Microsoft expected to continue releasing 2 major updates each year.

According to the latest rumours however, it seems history may be repeating itself, as Windows 10 20H2 may also end up being a minor update.

This is according to Mary Jo Foley from ZDNet, who usually has her ear to the ground. She writes:

Microsoft has been testing new features and updates with its Fast Ring testers that may or may not make it into the Windows 10/20H2/”Manganese” build. Officials have not said whether 20H2 will be a minor/cumulative update-type feature update to 20H1 — the way that 1909 was to 1903 — but my contacts said that currently is the team’s intention.

As this news is not official yet we can not say what the reasons for the change are, but Microsoft has been working recently to decrease the workload on network administrators, and a minor update to Windows 10 in the second half of the year will reduce the work of both Microsoft developers and also end-users and admins.

Windows 10 20H2 was expected to continue the work of phasing out the old control panel, bring numerous improvements to settings, changes to the file explorer and many other small changes. It is not clear if a switch to a smaller update in the second half of the year will mean these improvements will be delayed.

via Winfuture