LG’s new wireless earbuds come with UVnano charging case that reduces bacteria on the earbuds

LG TONE Free HBS-FL7 truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds is now available for order in the US. The LG TONE Free comes with a UVnano charging case reduces bacteria on the earbuds while charging. According to LG, UV LED light built into charging case reduces Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli on tip of the earbud closest to the ear canal. Thanks to Meridian Technology, LG TONE Free offers high-quality sound for calls and can play back the original recording with rich bass and clear treble.

A composite diaphragm in the speaker unit helps produce clarity in high, mid and low ranges. The high-strength metal layer creates accurate treble while the plastic layer produces rich, deep bass.

LG TONE Free can be used for a longer period of time, thanks to its semi-open design. It also supports Google Assistant, so you can press and hold the touchpad to activate the Google Assistant to ask questions or make requests. According to LG, you can use LG TONE Free for six hours on one charge with 21 hours total when using the charging case. It also supports Fast Charging. Thanks to IPX4 rating, these earbuds can be resistant to water splashes.

You can order LG Tone Free wireless headphones here for $199.