Back at CES 2019, Samsung announced the new space-saving monitors with an unique built-in space-saving solution, a minimalist fully-integrated arm, that clamps to the desk and frees up desk space for ultimate user productivity. LG today announced its 32-inch UltraFine “Ergo” 4K UHD monitor (model 32UN880) which will compete with Samsung’s Space Monitor lineup.

Similar to the Samsung Space Monitors, the LG Ergo comes with a ergonomically advanced arm-type stand that can extend outward or positioned close to the wall, moved up or down.

The LG Ergo also replaces the conventional monitor stand-base with a desk clamp to free up more room, while the One Click mount-system makes setting up the display a quick and simple affair.

LG Ergo can even swivel to face the opposite direction for convenient sharing of information.

The LG Ergo also supports tile mechanism.

Thanks to USB-C One Cable solution, you can enjoy 4K imaging, data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.

Gallery

Source: LG