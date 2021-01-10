Lenovo announces ThinkReality A3 lightweight smart glasses

At CES 2021, Lenovo today announced the ThinkReality A3 lightweight smart glasses. The ThinkReality A3 smart glasses tethers to a PC or select Motorola smartphones via a USB-C cable. The ThinkReality A3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 processor and feature stereoscopic 1080p displays presenting the user with up to 5 virtual displays. There is an 8MP RGB camera that offers 1080p video for remote expert use cases while the dual fish-eye cameras provide room-scale tracking.

Lenovo mentioned that the ThinkReality A3 PC Edition tethers to a laptop allowing users to enjoy multiple, large virtual monitors in their field of view and use Windows apps. The virtual monitors are optimized and compatible with Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops and mobile workstations powered by both Intel and AMD Ryzen processors.

The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses will be available in select markets worldwide in mid-2021.

Source: Lenovo