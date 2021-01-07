The new Lenovo IdeaPad 5G laptop offers up to 20 hours of battery life

At CES 2021, Lenovo today announced the new Lenovo IdeaPad 5G laptop. This 5G laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform which has the Adreno 680 graphics and the Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF system for connectivity. You can get this laptop with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. Thanks to the efficient Snapdragon processor, you can get up to 20 hours of battery life of continuous video playback.

User-facing speakers optimized with Dolby Audio and a dual array microphone will allow you to enjoy great video calls.

Other highlights of this laptop:

Super portable at 2.6 lbs (1.2kg) and 0.59 inches (14.9 mm) thin.

A 51WHr battery, plus Rapid Charge Express.

Easily recharge your laptop, or your smartphone, with the single cord solution via a full-function USB Type-C port.

Lenovo brings you Show Mode for PC with exciting features from Alexa to help you stay connected at home. This feature is expected to be available in Q2 2021 for Lenovo users across a wide portfolio of PCs.

The 14-inch IdeaPad 5G is expected to be available in select markets except the US.

