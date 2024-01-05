Leaker suggests smarter Siri with GenAI and subscription offerings

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

In the times when Google has released Gemini and is planning to introduce it in Bard, which itself may replace Google Assistant, and ChatGPT might also come into the game of assistants, how can Apple stay behind?

A recent leak suggests Apple may explore integrating generative AI into Siri, its virtual assistant software. While these claims haven’t been officially confirmed by Apple, they could indicate potential updates planned for the future.

The leak outlines several improvements that generative AI could introduce to Siri:

Enhanced personalization and natural language understanding: Siri might become more adept at tailoring responses to individual users' preferences and context, leading to personalized greetings, nuanced interpretations of requests, and relevant recommendations.

Siri might become more adept at tailoring responses to individual users’ preferences and context, leading to personalized greetings, nuanced interpretations of requests, and relevant recommendations. Improved device management and cross-platform functionality: The leak suggests Siri’s ability to manage tasks across Apple devices could be enhanced, potentially enabling seamless control of smart home systems, reminders, and other features across various Apple products.

New generative services: The source hints at the possibility of Apple introducing new generative services powered by the upgraded Siri model. These services could allow users to create original content, such as poems, music, or stories, with AI assistance.

The source hints at the possibility of Apple introducing new generative services powered by the upgraded Siri model. These services could allow users to create original content, such as poems, music, or stories, with AI assistance. Integration with third-party services: The upgraded Siri might be able to integrate with a broader range of third-party apps and services, potentially offering users voice control over music streaming, video platforms, and other functionalities.

Subscription offerings: The leak mentions the possibility of some advanced features and generative services through subscription plans. At the same time, core functionalities are expected to remain accessible to all users.

Again, it’s important to remember that this leak represents unconfirmed information.

Here is the source. What is your take on it?