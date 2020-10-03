Each year Apple seems to pull another rabbit out of the hat with an own-branded processor which beats the best Qualcomm can produce.

It seems this year will be no exception, according to a leaked benchmark uncovered by reliable leaker Ice Universe.

A14's first Geekbench 5 results appeared, single-core 1583, multi-core 4198, still the king. pic.twitter.com/HXMgEfjSuW — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 3, 2020

The Geekbench benchmark shows Apple’s A14 Bionic processor achieving a single-core score of 1583 and a multi-core score of 4198.

The numbers are from an “iPad13,2” from October 2, with the processor being a 6-core model with a base frequency of 2.99GHz and 3.66GB of memory.

This compares to the A13 Bionic achieving single-core performance of 1,327 and multi-core performance of 3,300 in an iPhone 11 Pro running at 2.7 Ghz. It is notable that the high-performance A12Z Bionic chip used in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro scores a more comparable 4,644 points for multi-core performance.

For comparison, the Samsung Exynos 990 processor in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra only scored 928 for single-core and 2721 for multi-core, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 885 Single-Core Score and 3216 multi-core respectively.

While this performance is generally meaningless on an iPhone, Apple will also be powering their new Macbooks with the same ARM processors, which would allow them to bring great battery life and also exceptional performance to a productivity platform, representing a real problem to those stuck with Intel and Qualcomm.

via AppleInsider