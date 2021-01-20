Microsoft’s hands-free Kinect controller has been jolted back to life with Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

While Kinect has been utilised for many real world technologies following its release, the video game peripheral has been abandoned in the gaming space. The newly-released Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S feature no support for the device.

However, developer Strange Scaffold has revealed that not only does their Kinect still work, but that their upcoming game Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator will fully support Microsoft’s creepy camera child.

Revealed in a piece by Rock Paper Shotgun, developer Xalavier Nelson Jr explained that players will “finally realise Microsoft’s hardware dream of plucking an organ out of the air and moving it with your hands”.

While some people thought Nelson was joking, he was deadly serious, not unlike Microsoft’s marketing for the Kinect 2.0 that held back the Xbox One. Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator uses that dastardly machine and you can see it in action below.