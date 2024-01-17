Just like last year, Apple showcases new Apple Watch "Black Unity" bands at $49

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

It’s almost an annual tradition at Apple to honor the Black History Month. Just like in the past few years, the iPhone makers have now launched brand-new “Black Unity” bands for your Apple Watches.

The new bands sport black, red, yellow, and green colors: the Pan-African colors that “symbolize generations working together to address injustice and dismantle systemic barriers.” It will be available in multiple sizes of 41mm or 45mm, and S/M or M/L, and you can manually change your Apple Watch’s bands with it.

“The pin of the band is coated with a durable diamond-like carbon finish that features an etching of the words “Truth, Power, Solidarity” alongside one of four symbolic flower emblems,” Apple describes.

Priced at $49, these new bands will be in the American market starting January 23 in select stores, but you can pre-order now from Apple’s official website. Though, the tech giant also says that it’ll be available for worldwide shipping.

Besides this initiative, Apple also launches new downloadable wallpapers and awards grants to collectives that support the initiative: Ghetto Film School, the National Museum of African American Music, Boys & Girls Club of America, and more.