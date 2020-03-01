If you’re on the lookout for a solid tablet computer, you should definitely check out the iPad lineup. And while the newest iPad Pro is best you can get, older iPad tablets like the 10.2-inch iPad are also very capable and with the latest iPadOS, they are now way more useful than ever before.

If you don’t want to spend $800 on a tablet, you might want to get the 10.2-inch iPad as it’s still very capable and most importantly, it’s now available at its lowest price once again at Amazon. Apple’s 7th-gen iPad is now available at $250, down from $330. It also supports Apple pencil, so if you’re an artist or someone who likes to take a lot of notes, this will be a great tablet on a budget. One thing to note here is that you’ll have to purchase the Apple Pencil separately.

Specs of the new iPad

10. 2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

You can buy the 10.2-inch iPad 7 at a price point of $249 here from Amazon, or you can buy it from Best Buy. If you want to buy the Apple Pencil, you can buy it from here.