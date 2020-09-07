Intel’s WIFI drivers for Windows 10 has been causing Windows 10 BSD crashes when playing video, when connecting to public hotspots and when using Windows 10’s native internet sharing feature.

The good news is that the company has released a driver update which purports to fix the issue.

The 21.120.0 package installs the Windows® 10 Wi-Fi drivers for the following Intel® Wireless Adapters:

21.120.0.9 for AX201/AX200/9560/9260/9462/9461 (Only available in 64-bit version)

for AX201/AX200/9560/9260/9462/9461 (Only available in 64-bit version) 20.70.18.2 for 8265/8260 (Only available in 64-bit version)

for 8265/8260 (Only available in 64-bit version) 19.51.30.1 for 7265(Rev. D)/3165/3168