Intel has released a new update for its graphics driver. The new update bumps the driver to v27.20.100.9030 and brings improvements as well as stability to multiple games. You can check out the full changelog below.

GAMING IMPROVEMENTS:

Playability improvements to reduce stutter in Fortnite* on 7th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and higher.

KEY ISSUES FIXED:

Intermittent crash or hang seen in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege* (DX11) on 11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics.

Intermittent crash or hang seen when running Shadow of the Tomb Raider* (DX12) benchmark on 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics.

Minor graphic anomalies seen in Hitman 2* (DX12), Rise of the Tomb Raider* (DX12), Forza Motorsport 6* (DX12), Battlefield V* (DX12) on 11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics.

Red Dead Redemption 2* (Vulkan) Application window automatically flickering and resizing during launch on 11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics.

Video corruption observed on PowerDVD20 when mouse is hovered over the progress bar during local video playback on 11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics.

Garbage seen when play video with PowerDVD18 on 11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors with Intel® Iris® X e graphics.

External display not enumerating after Hot-plug/unplug with mDP -DP cable on 11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics.

Corruptions seen with excel and power point in different scenarios on 11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Iris Xe Graphics: Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Hunt: Showdown, Dark Souls III, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2* (DX12), Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla* (DX12), Dirt 5* (DX12), Watch Dogs: Legion* (DX12) (when new campaign starts), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint* (DX11), Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War* (DX12), Halo 3: ODST* (during mission loading).

Iris Xe Graphics: Minor graphic anomalies may be observed in World of Warcraft*(DX12), Star Wars Battlefront 2* (DX12), Wolfenstein: Youngblood* (Vulkan), Gears of War Inmate Edition* (DX12), Fortnite* (DX12) (Battle Royale Mode), Far Cry: New Dawn* (when starting from a saved file), Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint* (DX11).

Iris Plus Graphics and higher: Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Destiny 2* (with anti-cheat enabled), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare* (DX12).

Iris Plus Graphics and higher: Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord* (DX11), Yakuza Like a Dragon.

Panel Self Refresh may be disabled while unplugging or plugging AC power during video playback (Iris Xe Graphics).

Minor Graphic Anomalies may be seen in ARK: Survival Evolved* (DX11) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare* (DX12) when Image Sharpening enabled in Intel Graphics Command Center on Iris Xe graphics.

YouCam Camera Preview & Video Playback may be black.

Intermittent crash or hang seen in Paladins Steam game on Intel® Core™ Processors with Intel® Hybrid Technology.

Screen shows garbage when change resolution under OS with 1366*768 panel on 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel UHD Graphics.

BD playback is corrupted by Corel WinDVD on 11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics

If you’re using Intel integrated graphics then you can go to Intel’s website and download the latest drivers.