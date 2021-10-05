Windows 10 Progressive Web Apps (PWA) are not as welcomes as native apps as they tend to be less capable, but this is rapidly changing.

Reverse Engineer Alessandro Paluzzi reports that Instagram is working on enabling post creation, including the ability to apply filters to photos, from the Windows 10 Instagram PWA.

#Instagram is working on bringing support for post creation to the PWA for #Windows as well ? https://t.co/tfRsOz4NFr — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 5, 2021

Facebook enabled this feature already in May 2021 from the website, so it should not take too much work to make it available from the PWA also.

Gallery

The addition of the feature would finally place the PWA on the same level as the regular mobile apps.

The current Instagram app can be found in the Store here.