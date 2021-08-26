Instagram has been inundated with a flood of identical comments yesterday which appears to have broken the website’s comment system.

The phrase “Nah he tweakin” was first uttered by Lil Nas in the comment section of Rap’s page in response to Tony Hawk’s blood-infused skateboards being sold under their label.

Like other meme comments, the three words went viral all over Instagram, but the issue soon appeared to take a life of its own, with users having difficulty loading comments on the photo-sharing social network.

Today Instagram reported that they fixed the issue, but offered no explanation for why the site broke in the first instance.

Today some people experienced trouble loading comments on Instagram (except, it appears, for “nah he tweakin” ?). We’ve resolved this issue and all comments should now be back. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) August 26, 2021

Users are however still complaining about difficulty loading their feeds, and others of their accounts being banned, so there still appears to be some residual impact of the comment flood.

