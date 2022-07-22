Gallery

The ability to highlight text in PowerPoint was a long time coming for iOS users, but here it is now. Well, not really for every iOS user, but for those who are Office Insiders running Version 2.63 (Build 22062602) or later.

“We received many requests for this capability in PowerPoint for iPhones and iPads, and it’s finally here!” Ekta Dwivedy, product manager on the PowerPoint Mobile team, announces in a post. “Now you can highlight any text in a text box, table, or shape on your PowerPoint slides. You can also undo any highlighting that others have added (something not previously possible in iOS).”

Using the feature differs depending on the iOS device Insiders will be using due to the placement of the highlight tool. For iPhone, the Highlight button is located in the toolbar above the keyboard or next to the font color option. Meanwhile, the Highlight option is placed on the ribbon under the Home tab for the iPad. Tapping these icons will allow highlighting functions after selecting the texts, in addition to selecting highlight colors of your choice.