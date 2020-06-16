Microsoft will bring several new improvements to PDF reader in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge has a built-in PDF reader with several powerful features like Inking, Text highlight, and more. Today, Microsoft announced that PDF reader in Microsoft Edge will be receiving several new features including smoother scroll experience to further improve the PDF reading expedience. Microsoft will be bringing the following new features to PDF reader in Microsoft Edge:

Smoother scroll experience: We are bringing the smooth scroll of Legacy Edge to the modern browser.

Table of Contents: You will soon be able to view the contents of PDF files and navigate through the file with the same.

Highlight mode: In this mode, you will be able to create highlights directly by selecting text, without the need of clicking on a highlight button.

Text notes: With this, you will be able to add their own notes to text in PDF files. These notes will travel with the PDF.

Protected PDF files: Microsoft Information Protection adds a layer of security to your documents. It ensures that only the users who have certain permissions as view, copy, annotate can take those actions on the file. Hence, no matter where the document goes, the data of your organization remains secure. Viewing labels of protected files: You will soon be able to view the sensitivity labels Viewing MIP files protected in other tenants: This will enable you to view the files protected in other organizations, or in other tenants in the organization.

Digital signatures: View and validate certificate based Digital signatures on signed files.

Accessibility improvements: With this, you will be able to fill PDF forms using screen readers, and navigate through PDF documents using caret mode.

Based on the feedback from users, the following new features were added to the PDF reader in Microsoft Edge in the recent months.

Fill PDF forms

Ink on PDF files with colors and stroke width of your choice

Create highlights to attention to different parts of the file

View PDFs in Dark mode

Open Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) and Information Rights Management (IRM) protected PDF and view permissions

Accessibility support including keyboard accessibility, screen reader support, and capability to view PDFs in high contrast mode

Read Aloud (available in Canary)

Source: Microsoft