Image Creator from Designer: OneDrive storage could soon be alternative to "stored for 90 days"

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft has a weird history of odd rebranding. Bing Image Creator has now become “Image Creator from Designer,” so if you’re wondering whether this article is about it, then yes, it is.

The good news is, that you’ll soon be able to use your OneDrive storage for AI-generated images that you create on Image Creator. For now, the only available option is to store it for 90 days on your Image Creator account, but that could be limiting for some users.

In a recent X (fka Twitter) interaction, @theescapistspl1 asked @MParakhin, Microsoft’s boss of web advertising, if users would ever be able to use their OneDrive storage allocation as an alternative to the “stored for 90 days” option in Image Creator.

The response was positive: “Yes we are working on it.”

Yes, we are working on it. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) January 18, 2024

Microsoft still states this on Image Creator’s Help page, “Sign up for a new Microsoft account or log into your existing Microsoft account. New users are granted 15 boosted generations for Image Creator. Your images will be stored for up to 90 days.”

Now powered by DALL-E 3, OpenAI’s latest text-to-image creation tech, Image Creator has a big presence in Windows 11. Not only does it attach to the Copilot AI companion, but you can also make use of the model in the Paint app using the Cocreator feature.