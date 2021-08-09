We are not getting a Samsung Galaxy Note this year, but Samsung is S-Pen enabling the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and to help make up for the loss Samsung is gifting a ‘Note Pack’ to all those who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, according to leaker Snoopy.

The pack includes a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case which lets the S-Pen attach magnetically to the hinge of your smartphone, an S-Pen and a 25W charger, reportedly worth 89 Euro.

Samsung will be announcing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Wednesday, and pre-orders will presumably open then.

The full specs have leaked earlier and can be seen below:

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
operating systemGoogle Android 11, OneUI 3.1
Display7.6 inches foldable, 2208 x 1768 pixels, 374 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120 Hz, 6.2 inches Super AMOLED (2260 x 832 pixels, 387 ppi)
processorQualcomm Snapdragon 888, Kryo 680, 5 nm process technology, 64-bit (1x 2.84 GHz + 3x 2.42 GHz + 4x 1.80 GHz)
Storage capacity256/512 GB UFS 3.1
random access memory12 GB LPDDR5
Main cameraTriple-Cam, 12 MP (main camera, f / 1.8, 78 °, 1.4 µm, OIS, 2PD) + 12 MP (ultra-wide-angle camera, f / 2.2, 123 °, 1.12 µm, FF) + 12 MP (zoom lens, f /2.4 1.0 µm, OIS)
Front cameraDual-Cam, 4 MP (under-display, f / 1.8, 2.0 ?m) + 10 MP (cover, f / 2.2, 1.22 ?m)
Video7680 x 4320 pixels (8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full-HD), 1280 x 720 pixels (HD)
particularitiesFingerprint sensor, face recognition, GPS, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, geo-tagging, IPx8
SensorsAcceleration, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor
SIM cards2x nano SIM + eSIM
links4G (LTE), 5G , Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN AX, NFC, USB Type C
To dyePhantom Green, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver
battery pack4400 mAh, fast charging, wireless charging
Dimensions158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm, closed 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4 mm
Weight271 grams

More images of the handset can be seen below:

Gallery

The price is expected to start at around 1899 euros. For final confirmation of this, we will have to wait for the Unpacked event on the 11th of August 2021.

