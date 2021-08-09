We are not getting a Samsung Galaxy Note this year, but Samsung is S-Pen enabling the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and to help make up for the loss Samsung is gifting a ‘Note Pack’ to all those who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, according to leaker Snoopy.
The pack includes a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case which lets the S-Pen attach magnetically to the hinge of your smartphone, an S-Pen and a 25W charger, reportedly worth 89 Euro.
Samsung will be announcing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Wednesday, and pre-orders will presumably open then.
The full specs have leaked earlier and can be seen below:
|Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
|operating system
|Google Android 11, OneUI 3.1
|Display
|7.6 inches foldable, 2208 x 1768 pixels, 374 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120 Hz, 6.2 inches Super AMOLED (2260 x 832 pixels, 387 ppi)
|processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Kryo 680, 5 nm process technology, 64-bit (1x 2.84 GHz + 3x 2.42 GHz + 4x 1.80 GHz)
|Storage capacity
|256/512 GB UFS 3.1
|random access memory
|12 GB LPDDR5
|Main camera
|Triple-Cam, 12 MP (main camera, f / 1.8, 78 °, 1.4 µm, OIS, 2PD) + 12 MP (ultra-wide-angle camera, f / 2.2, 123 °, 1.12 µm, FF) + 12 MP (zoom lens, f /2.4 1.0 µm, OIS)
|Front camera
|Dual-Cam, 4 MP (under-display, f / 1.8, 2.0 ?m) + 10 MP (cover, f / 2.2, 1.22 ?m)
|Video
|7680 x 4320 pixels (8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full-HD), 1280 x 720 pixels (HD)
|particularities
|Fingerprint sensor, face recognition, GPS, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, geo-tagging, IPx8
|Sensors
|Acceleration, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor
|SIM cards
|2x nano SIM + eSIM
|links
|4G (LTE), 5G , Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN AX, NFC, USB Type C
|To dye
|Phantom Green, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver
|battery pack
|4400 mAh, fast charging, wireless charging
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm, closed 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4 mm
|Weight
|271 grams
More images of the handset can be seen below:
The price is expected to start at around 1899 euros. For final confirmation of this, we will have to wait for the Unpacked event on the 11th of August 2021.