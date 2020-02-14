Huawei has been under a lot of trouble ever since the company was banned by the United States government from doing business US-based companies. However, the Commerce Department has been giving short-term reprieves to Huawei to ensure the existing customers get after-sales support from the company.

On Thursday, the Commerce Department announced a 45-day reprieve allowing US-based companies to do business with Huawei. Last year, President Trump added Huawei to the “entity list” which basically bars the company from doing business with the US-based entities. However, the department has extended the license again to “to prevent interruption of existing network communication systems in rural U.S. regions and permit global network security measures.”

The 45-day extension is necessary to allow existing telecommunication providers — particularly those in rural US communities — the ability to continue to temporarily and securely operate existing networks while they identify alternatives to Huawei for future operation. – Commerce Department

Recently, the US government launched investigations into China for stealing US patents. With the recent developments, it hard to say if the company will ever get proper clearance to operate in the US again. For now, it has 45 more days to work out everything before getting banned in the US.