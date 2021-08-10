HP announces Chromebase All-in-One Desktop with a rotating display

HP today announced a new All-in-One Desktop running Chrome OS. The new HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop comes with a unique design and a 21.5-inch FHD rotating touch display. The display can tilt upwards 20 degrees, and rotate 90 degrees from landscape to portrait mode. This device is powered by Intel Core processors with up to 256 GB SSD storage and up to 16 GB DRAM.

HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop features:

An amazing audio and video experience for video calls and online learning, with Audio by B&O, dual 5W speakers, and a 5 MP camera with a large sensor to allow for dynamic adjustment from low lighting for higher quality images in any room. And easily turn on and off the camera and microphone with the Privacy Camera Switch.

Works With Chromebook certified wireless Bluetooth mouse and keyboard keeps the space clean and cord free, and allows easy transitions from hands-free web browsing to a learning and productivity powerhouse in an instant.

HP QuickDrop to quickly and easily transfer content to and from mobile devices to the HP Chromebase AiO.

Built to last: the compact conical base design offers a small footprint for any room and is made with an internal die cast aluminum for added strength and stability. The elevated base offers improved air flow and helps protect from minor spills. The fabric-wrapped base is durable and kid-friendly, easily tolerating a gentle wipe with a damp cloth.

Google’s familiar tools and Chrome OS capabilities, including: Access Play Store apps on a bigger screen for a more immersive experience, and take advantage of Google Stadia Online gaming for a much-deserved game break. Immediate wake upon mouse movement or keyboard press, and rapid full-start only takes a few seconds.



This desktop will be available for a starting price of $599.99 this month in the US.

Source: HP