Google promised to unveil the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 18. True to its words, the company is only a few hours away from live-streaming a hardware event where it’ll launch a plethora of new products, including Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Rumor also has it that the company will launch new Nest speakers, Pixel Watch, and Pixel tablets, and the much-hyped Pixel Fold smartphone at the event.

When and how to watch the Pixel event

This isn’t an in-person event. The company will start streaming the event online at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT/ 10:30 p.m. IST/ 5 p.m. UTC. You can see the start time according to your time zone by clicking here. You’ll be able to watch the stream on YouTube, pixelevent.withgoogle.com is another place where the unveiling of new Pixel devices can be watched.

Google is expected to talk about all the new Pixel devices at length, especially the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. This will be the first time that Google will use its own Tensor SoC inside a Pixel phone, so it’s no surprise that we’ll see the company talking a lot about the new chip. Other product announcements may include the 2nd-generation Pixel Stand, new 30W charging brick, and first-party cases.

