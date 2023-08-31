How to use Microsoft 365 Browser Extension to open your favorite 365 apps directly from your browse

How to use Microsoft 365 Browser Extension to open and work on your favorite 365 apps directly from your browse? Well, very easy, according to Microsoft’s latest features.

Once you’ve installed it, you’ll be able to access Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other 365 apps, directly from your favorite browser.

Install the Microsoft 365 Browser extension for Edge or Chrome for any of your Microsoft accounts. Once you’ve installed it, open Microsoft 365 Browser extension from your taskbar. This will open up an Extension view, which will allow you to use any 365 app there, on your browser.

Whether you use Edge or Chrome, if you want to get something done, on the road, and you work extensively with Microsoft 365 apps, then this extension is the perfect solution.