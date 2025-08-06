How to Install Canon imageFORMULA R40 Driver on Windows 11

Home » News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Radu Tyrsina 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Looking to install the Canon imageFORMULA R40 driver on Windows 11? Follow this step-by-step guide to download, install, and troubleshoot the official Canon driver so your scanner works smoothly on the latest Windows version.

Time needed: 3 minutes

  1. Go to Canon’s Support Page

    Navigate to the official Canon support page for imageFORMULA R40.
    Select Windows 11 (64-bit) from the OS dropdown.

  2. Download the Latest Driver Package

    Locate the file named R40_Installer_V1.4.3024.1225_Windows.zip.
    Click Download to save the installer package (~570 MB).

  3. Install the Canon R40 Driver

    Unzip the downloaded file.
    Double-click the installer (setup.exe) and follow the on-screen instructions to install the driver, software, and manuals.

  4. Troubleshoot if Scanner is Not Recognized

    Run the Restoration Tool for Windows Registry available under Utilities on the Canon support page.
    Restart the Windows Image Acquisition (WIA) service: Press Win + R, type services.msc, and press Enter.
    Locate Windows Image Acquisition, right-click it, and choose Restart.
    Temporarily disable Windows Defender if it blocks device communication.

Radu Tyrsina

Radu Tyrsina Shield

Founder and CEO

Founder and CEO of www.reflectormedia.com, and the current owner of MSPowerUser.com. He loves to write on various technical subject, so you'll see him author quite a few articles

User forum

0 messages