How to Install Canon imageFORMULA R40 Driver on Windows 11
Looking to install the Canon imageFORMULA R40 driver on Windows 11? Follow this step-by-step guide to download, install, and troubleshoot the official Canon driver so your scanner works smoothly on the latest Windows version.
Time needed: 3 minutes
- Go to Canon’s Support Page
Navigate to the official Canon support page for imageFORMULA R40.
Select Windows 11 (64-bit) from the OS dropdown.
- Download the Latest Driver Package
Locate the file named R40_Installer_V1.4.3024.1225_Windows.zip.
Click Download to save the installer package (~570 MB).
- Install the Canon R40 Driver
Unzip the downloaded file.
Double-click the installer (
setup.exe) and follow the on-screen instructions to install the driver, software, and manuals.
- Troubleshoot if Scanner is Not Recognized
Run the Restoration Tool for Windows Registry available under Utilities on the Canon support page.
Restart the Windows Image Acquisition (WIA) service: Press
Win + R, type
services.msc, and press Enter.
Locate Windows Image Acquisition, right-click it, and choose Restart.
Temporarily disable Windows Defender if it blocks device communication.
