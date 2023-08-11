How to always show the widgets board open in Windows 11

How to always show the widgets board open in Windows 11? Well, you could start by downloading and installing the latest Windows updates. In the latest updates patch for the Insider Program, Microsoft revealed that users in the Dev and Canary channels will be able to pin the widgets board open so the widgets board is always just a glance away.

According to Microsoft, to pin the board open, simply click the pin icon in the top right corner of the board. Once your board is pinned open, the widgets board will no longer light dismiss.

While the board is pinned, you can still close it by:

Open the widgets board via the Widgets button on the taskbar.

Pressing the ESC key while Widgets is in the foreground.

Swiping on the left edge of the screen if you have a touch device.

However, for now, this only works if you’re in the Windows Insider Program.

And, according to Windows enthusiast, @PhantomOfEarth, to be able to see this feature you need to:

Install the latest Windows Web Experience Pack version. Run the following command: vivetool /enable /id:43636169

To get the new pin Widgets board open feature rolling out to the Canary and Dev Channels, make sure you're running the latest Windows Web Experience Pack version and then run: vivetool /enable /id:43636169 pic.twitter.com/Med8mkYmGA — PhantomOcean3 ?? (@PhantomOfEarth) August 10, 2023

Are you seeing this feature? How do you like it?