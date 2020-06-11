Here’s what’s coming in Windows Terminal 2.0 (roadmap)

by Surur

 

The Windows Terminal is a modern, fast, efficient, powerful, and productive terminal application for users of command-line tools and shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and WSL. Its main features include multiple tabs, panes, Unicode and UTF-8 character support, a GPU accelerated text rendering engine, and custom themes, styles, and configurations. Microsoft officially released Windows Terminal 1.0 in May this year.

today they published their roadmap for Windows Terminal 2.0.

Feature Priority

0. Mandatory

1. Optimal

2. Optional

ScenarioDescription/Notes
0Settings UIA user interface that connects to settings.json. This provides a way for people to edit their settings without having to edit a JSON file.

Issue: #1564

0Command paletteA popup menu to list possible actions and commands.

Issues: #5400#2046
Spec: #2193

1Tab tear-offThe ability to tear a tab out of the current window and spawn a new window or attach it to a separate window.

Issue: #1256
Spec: #2080

1Clickable linksHyperlinking any links that appear in the text buffer. When clicking on the link, the link will open in your default browser.

Issue: #574

1Default terminalIf a command-line application is spawned, it should open in Windows Terminal (if installed) or your preferred terminal

Issue: #492
Spec: #2080

1Overall theme supportTab coloring, title bar coloring, pane border coloring, pane border width, definition of what makes a theme

Issue: #3327
Spec: #5772

1Open tab as admin/other userOpen tab in existing Windows Terminal instance as admin (if Terminal was run unelevated) or as another user.

Issue: #5000

1Traditional opacityHave a transparent background without the acrylic blur.

Issue: #603

2SnapOnOutput, scroll lockPause output or scrolling on click.

Issue: #980
Spec: #2529
Implementation: #6062

2Infinite scrollbackHave an infinite history for the text buffer.

Issue: #1410

2Pane managementAll issues listed out in the original issue. Some features include pane resizing with mouse, pane zooming, and opening a pane by prompting which profile to use.

Issue: #1000

2Theme marketplaceMarketplace for creation and distribution of themes.
Dependent on overall theming
2Jump listShow profiles from task bar (on right click)/start menu.

Issue: #576

2Open with multiple tabsA setting that allows Windows Terminal to launch with a specific tab configuration (not using only command line arguments).

Issue: #756

3Open in Windows TerminalFunctionality to right click on a file or folder and select Open in Windows Terminal.

Issue: #1060
Implementation: #6100

3Session restorationLaunch Windows Terminal and the previous session is restored with the proper tab and pane configuration and starting directories.

Issues: #961#960#766

3Quake modeProvide a quick launch terminal that appears and disappears when a hotkey is pressed.

Issue: #653

3Settings migration infrastructureMigrate people’s settings without breaking them. Hand-in-hand with settings UI.
3Pointer bindingsProvide settings that can be bound to the mouse.

Issue: #1553

Features that do not fit within 2.0, but will be re-assessed and prioritized for 3.0,  set for release in 2021.

You can download the current release, Windows Terminal 1.0,  from Microsoft Store.

Source: Github

