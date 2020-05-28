Each OS update not only brings new features, but Microsoft also engages in some spring cleaning, removing some little-used cruft built-up over the years.

With the release of the Windows 10 May 2020 update Microsoft has also released their list of deprecated or removed features, and on this occasion, the list is much shorter than usual.

The following features are being deprecated.

Feature Details and mitigation Companion Device Framework The Companion Device Framework (e.g. using a smartwatch to unlock Windows 10) is no longer under active development. Microsoft Edge The legacy version of Microsoft Edge is no longer being developed. Dynamic Disks The Dynamic Disks feature is no longer being developed. This feature will be fully replaced by Storage Spaces in a future release.

The following features are being removed:

Feature Details and mitigation Cortana Cortana has been updated and enhanced in the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. With these changes, some previously available consumer skills such as music, connected home, and other non-Microsoft skills are no longer available. Windows To Go Windows To Go was announced as deprecated in Windows 10, version 1903 and is removed in this release. Mobile Plans and Messaging apps Both apps are still supported, but are now distributed in a different way. OEMs can now include these apps in Windows images for cellular enabled devices. The apps are removed for non-cellular devices.

To see what is actually new in Windows 10 2004 read our post here.

via Neowin.