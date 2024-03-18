Here is how you'll be able to access Copilot in Windows 11 File Explorer

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Back in January this year, we reported Microsoft was working on adding Copilot to Windows 11 File Explorer. But what was missing then was a solid piece of proof other than some code changes pointing to that feature. Courtesy of Windows leaker PhantomOcean3, we now know a lot more about Copilot integration in File Explorer than we ever did.

Copilot in File Explorer will be available in the context menu, and upon clicking it, you’ll get options to send it to Copilot and summarise the document, as per the leaked screenshot provided by the leaker. You’ll see Copilot just above the Edit in Notepad in the context menu. But there are several important aspects that we still don’t know.

Here's how the Copilot entry in File Explorer context menus will appear. It will show some actions you can take for files using Copilot, like summarizing and describing text files. https://t.co/15KXTKcaBn pic.twitter.com/N6HhIB8pWk — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) March 17, 2024

For one, we’re unaware whether clicking the Send to Copilot will open the Copilot in Windows 11 Sidebar. Also, it isn’t clear whether choosing Summarise will show the summary in File Explorer or open the Copilot chatbot in the Sidebar.

However, what we do know is that Copilot in the Windows File Explorer context menu will be able to analyze several types of document files. Besides text and PDF documents, Copilot will be able to summarise that long PowerPoint presentation or Excel sheet to help you grasp all the key points faster.

Copilot in the Windows 11 File Explorer context menu isn’t available for Windows Insiders as of yet. But if Microsoft has plans to add that feature, which now seems it will, Windows Insiders will likely be the first to get their hands on it. It remains to be seen when Microsoft introduces Copilot in the Windows 11 File Explorer context menu.