Obsidian Entertainment’s Xbox exclusive survival game has seen a massive new content drop and according to the press release in my inbox: bird is the word for the latest Grounded update.

This new Grounded update will see the addition of many things that people who play Grounded are sure to love very much. There’s new quests, new perks, new craftable items, water fleas and a big massive bird that wants more than your bread… It wants your life!

Let’s start with questing: BURG.L, Grounded’s robot pal, will now give players missions to find computer chips and specific items to gain some extra stuff. Woo!

Next up there’s the biggest addition to this new Grounded update: perks. As you battle your way through the normal-sized-garden-that-looks-big-because-you’ve-been-shrunk you’ll be able to unlock mutation perks. There are 13 new perks that all add some spicy bonuses.

Check out the trailer for perks below:

Finally, there’s some new beasties in the garden: water fleas and a BIG BIRD! Not the yellow cuddly-but-maybe-too-cuddly one, an absolutely massive one that will murder you. The feathers of this feathered fiend will allow you to craft the game’s new items.

If you want to read more about the game before you check out the new Grounded update, read our review. It’s here and it’s very cool.